Amerisure Moves for Summary Judgment in Defense Costs Reinsurance Dispute

DETROIT - Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. has moved for summary judgment in a Michigan reinsurance dispute involving defense costs incurred in defending Armstrong World Industries against asbestos claims, arguing it was liable for the costs under the reinsured umbrella policies.

In an Aug. 2 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Amerisure says two provisions in the umbrella policies provide coverage for defense costs outside the policies’ limits where the primary policy either covers the claim but has become exhausted through payment of limits, or does not cover the claim in the first instance. …