Reinsurer Opposes Efforts to Exclude Expert Opinion in Texas Reinsurance Brawl
July 21, 2023
DALLAS — A reinsurer has opposed Unified Life Insurance Co.’s motion to exclude the expert testimony of Robert M. Hall in a Texas federal reinsurance dispute, arguing his opinions regarding custom and practice in the industry can assist the court in understanding the nature and purpose of the reinsurance contract at issue.
In a July 5 response, United States Fire Insurance Co. further argues that Hall’s opinions will help to resolve a dispute as to the proper interpretation of the quota share agreement’s notice provision and will help the court in determining whether the reinsurer was prejudiced by Unified’s two-and-a-half-year …
