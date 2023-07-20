Reinsurer Seeks Summary Judgment in Texas Reinsurance with Health Insurer
July 20, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Unified's Brief
- U.S.Fire's Brief
DALLAS — A reinsurer has moved for summary judgment in a dispute over coverage for an $8 million settlement of litigation involving unpaid medical claims, arguing that Unified Life Insurance Co.’s late notice to its reinsurers was prejudicial and bars recovery under the quota share treaty.
In a July 19 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, United States Fire Insurance Co. refutes Unified’s argument that the language of the treaty’s notice provision only requires notice after Unified has been found liable. That interpretation is unreasonable and is based on a misreading of the …
FIRM NAMES
- Brown Fox PLLC
- Cobb Martinez Woodward PLLC
- Kennedys CMK
