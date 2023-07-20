Unified Life Moves to Exclude Expert Opinion in Texas Federal Reinsurance Dispute
July 20, 2023
DALLAS — Unified Life Insurance Co. has moved to exclude the expert testimony of Robert M. Hall in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for an $8 million settlement of litigation involving unpaid medical claims, arguing his opinion as to the “nature and apparent context of the reinsurance agreement in dispute” is irrelevant and unreliable.
In a July 19 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Unified adds that Hall’s opinions as to industry “custom and practice” are impermissible legal conclusions because they interpret the reinsurance treaty, and he is not qualified to offer opinions …
