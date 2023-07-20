Mediation Attempt Failed in Ariz. Federal Flood Coverage Action

PHOENIX — Following an attempted mediation, a reinsurer, an insurer and a hotel have failed to reach a settlement in a flood damage coverage dispute and asked an Arizona federal judge to extend the scheduling order deadlines by 120 days.

In a July 19 stipulation filed before Judge James A. Teilborg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, Midtown Hotel Group LLC and defendants Selective Insurance Company of America and The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co. (HSB) requested the deadlines for discovery and dispositive motions be moved to April 15, 2024, and May 30, 2024, …