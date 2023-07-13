Status Conference Scheduled in $2 Million Reinsurance Dispute Involving 2019 Plane Crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has scheduled a Zoom status conference in a lawsuit in which reinsurers seek to recoup $2 million from an aircraft maintenance company after paying claims arising from a 2019 deadly plane crash.

Judge Jack Zouhary of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio also scheduled the conference for Aug. 1.

The plaintiff reinsurers are Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty SE, International General Insurance Co. (UK) LTD., HDI Global SE f/k/a International Insurance Co. of Hannover SE, and Atrium Underwriters Limited.

According to the complaint, the reinsurers issued an Aircraft Hull, …