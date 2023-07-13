Special Discovery Master Appointed in N.J. Reinsurance Action

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has appointed a special discovery master in a case in which The North River Insurance Co. and U.S. Fire Insurance Co. seek indemnification from their reinsurers for the settlement of asbestos and silica exposure claims filed against their insured, Mine Safety Appliances.

On July 10, Judge John M. Vazquez of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey appointed Honorable Mark Falk (Ret.) to assist the parties in establishing protocol for discovery and electronically stored information.

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) was hit with numerous lawsuits in which plaintiffs alleged they …