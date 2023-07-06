N.Y. Federal Judge Rejects Efforts to Oust Umpire from Bermudian Reinsurance Arbitration

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has dismissed a Bermudian insurer’s petition to replace an umpire in a reinsurance arbitration, explaining that the Supreme Court of Bermuda maintains exclusive power to remove an arbitrator under Bermuda procedural law, which applies to the arbitration.

In a July 5 order, Judge John G. Koeltl of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that even if the District Court had such authority, the petitioner failed to identify any reasonable basis for disqualifying the umpire under Bermuda law.

Endurance Specialty Insurance (Bermuda) and Horseshoe Re Ltd. entered …