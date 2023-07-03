NICO’s Claims Against R&Q Stayed Pending Completion of Pa. Liquidation Proceeding
July 3, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska federal magistrate judge has stayed claims against R&Q Reinsurance Co. in an action in which National Indemnity Co. alleges its reinsurers facultative reinsurance certificates by refusing to contribute toward a settlement of asbestos exposure claims filed against the state of Montana.
According to a June 22 docket note, Magistrate Judge Susan M. Bazis of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska stayed the proceedings as to R&Q pending completion of the reinsurer’s liquidation proceeding, which began on March 23 in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania under the guise of Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael …
FIRM NAMES
- Clyde & Co. US LLP
- Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP
