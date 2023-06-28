Parties Agree to Dismissal of Dispute Involving Stop Loss Excess Reinsurance Contract

BOSTON — The parties to a dispute in which an underwriting management organization was accused of wrongfully denying a claim filed under a stop loss excess reinsurance contract have agreed to dismissal of the action with prejudice.

In a June 20 filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Wellforce Indemnity Company Ltd. and StarLine USA LLC further agreed that no attorneys’ fees, interest or costs will be awarded to any party.

In October 2017, Wellforce, a captive insurer, asked broker Guy Carpenter to obtain medical stop loss reinsurance to cover an employer stop loss policy …