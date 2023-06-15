Munich Re Seeks Judgment on the Pleadings in Sexual Abuse Reinsurance Dispute

SEATTLE — Munich Reinsurance America Inc. has moved for judgment on the pleadings in a dispute with Washington Schools Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) over reinsurance coverage for sexual harassment and abuse claims levied against a member school district, arguing the wrongful acts fall outside of the reinsurance treaty’s coverage period.

However, in a response filed before Judge Lauren King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, WSRMP asserts the harassment took place while the reinsurance agreement was in effect.

Washington State Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) is comprised of public school districts, educational service districts, and other …