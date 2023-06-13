Munich Re Seeks Summary Judgment in Reinsurance Brawl with Ala. Municipal Insurer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Munich Reinsurance America Inc. has moved for summary judgment in its dispute with a municipal insurer over reinsurance coverage for a lawsuit filed against the Town of Woodland, Ala., arguing that the billing improperly included $$385,546.03 in expenses not covered under the reinsurance treaty.

In a June 9 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, Munich Re argued that those expenses could not be paid to Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. (AMIC) under the 2008 reinsurance treaty because they were neither loss adjustment nor declaratory judgment expenses under the treaty.

However, in …