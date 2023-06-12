Reinsurer Answers Amended Complaint in Flood Damage Coverage Action
June 12, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Answer
- Opposition
PHOENIX — Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co. (HSB) has answered an amended complaint filed by a hotel demanding coverage for flood damage, denying allegations that it is directly liable for the damage via its reinsurance agreement with the hotel’s insurer.
In a June 6 answer filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, HSB also asserted various affirmative defenses, asserting that the claims are barred and or limited by the terms of the underlying policy, and that Midtown Hotel Group LLC failed to state a claim upon which relief may be granted.
Midtown sued its …
FIRM NAMES
- Clyde & Co. US LLP
- Poli Moon & Zane PLLC
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Class Action and Mass Tort - Examining the Blurred Lines in Recent Complex Litigation
July 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA
InterContinental San Francisco IHG