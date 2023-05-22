REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Minn. Federal Judge Dismisses $20.5 Million Excess Deductible Collateral Dispute


May 22, 2023



MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota federal judge has granted the parties’ motion to dismiss claims and counterclaims they asserted in a dispute over $20.5 million in excess deductible collateral in a workers’ compensation program.

Judge John R. Tunheim of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota dismissed the claims with prejudice on May 19.

In 2015, Benchmark Insurance Co. began administering an insurance program for large-deductible workers’ compensation policies. Benchmark retained SUNZ Insurance Solutions (SIS) as its agent to issue and administer the policies on Benchmark’s behalf.

The policies required insureds to post collateral to secure their obligations for …

