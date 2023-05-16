Non-Signatory Bound to Arbitration Awards Issued in Spanish Insurer’s Favor, 2nd Cir. Affirms

NEW YORK — The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld enforcement of two foreign arbitration awards issued in an insurance dispute against a party that neither personally signed the arbitration agreement nor directly involved itself in the arbitration proceedings.

In a May 11 summary order, the appellate panel agreed with a lower court that a party need not sign an arbitration agreement to be bound by it if the party commits itself to the agreement by actions or conduct. Here, Speedy Shipping Inc. had consented to be represented by a signatory to the arbitration agreement and tis counsel …