Parties Outline Remaining Issues to Be Tried in Calif. Federal Reinsurance Brawl

LOS ANGELES — Following a California federal judge’s ruling addressing their motions for summary judgment, the parties in a reinsurance dispute involving 60 unpaid reinsurance claims totaling more than $11 million have identified the remaining issues to be tried.

In the May 12 joint statement filed before Judge Philip S. Gutierrez of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc. also proposed a trial date of Nov. 30, while the insurers proposed Nov. 30.

Between 2002 and 2016, Maiden Re reinsured property and casualty policies issued by Capital Insurance Co., Eagle West Insurance …