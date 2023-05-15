Settlement Discussions Continue in Dispute Between Ala. Municipal Insurer, Reinsurer
May 15, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Notice
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The parties in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for lawsuits against five Alabama towns that were settled by a municipal insurer have engaged in settlement conferences and discussed a possible return to mediation, according to a recent court filing.
In a May 11 notice, Alabama Municipal Insurance Co. informed Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama that it owes Munich Reinsurance Co. a response to the reinsurer’s last settlement proposal.
“The parties have discussed a possible return to mediation. However, the parties are unable to state at this time …
