REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Non-Signatory’s Claims Not Subject to Reinsurance Contract’s Arbitration Clause, Texas Appellate Court Rules


May 12, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


TYLER, Texas — A Texas appellate court has upheld a ruling refusing to dismiss or stay The Travelers Indemnity Co.’s claims against a non-signatory school district in favor of arbitration in a hail and windstorm coverage dispute.

In a May 10 opinion, the 12th Texas Court of Appeals found Travelers failed to show that the arbitration provision in the reinsurance contract is valid and enforceable as against the school district.

Grapeland Independent School District obtained property insurance coverage from Texas Rural Education Association Risk Management Cooperative (TREA) for the period of Sept. 1, 2018, through Sept. 1, 2019. The policy …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!

June 15, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation

May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

MORE DETAILS