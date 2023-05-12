Parties Appeal Arbitration Order in $28 Million Reinsurance Case; 11th Cir. Questions Jurisdiction
May 12, 2023
ATLANTA — A group of insurers and reinsurers are appealing a Georgia federal judge’s arbitration order in their lawsuit against General Electric International Inc., which they filed in connection with an allegedly defective turbine blade that caused the $28 million shutdown of an Algerian power plant.
However, on May 2, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals questioned whether it has jurisdiction over the appeal. It asked the parties to advise the appellate court “of their position regarding the jurisdictional questions” posed by the court.
In the letter, the court referenced the 11th Circuit’s rulings in Martinez v. Carnival Corp., …
FIRM NAMES
- Fields Howell LLP
- Kennedys CMK LLC
- Paul Hastings LLP
