Chemical Co. Seeks Discovery on Bad Faith Claim in Benzene Exposure Coverage Action

CINCINNATI — A chemical company has asked an Ohio federal court to allow it to conduct discovery on its bad faith claim against two insurers in a coverage dispute involving a $4.25 million benzene exposure settlement and a captive reinsurer.

In an April 21 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Chemical Solvents Inc. argues that earlier in the case, the defendant insurers successfully bifurcated discovery on the bad faith claim, therefore it has not had the opportunity to conduct any discovery on that claim.

Two individuals sued Chemical Solvents Inc. for injuries …