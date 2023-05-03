Endurance Specialty Opposes Reinsurer’s Bid to Dismiss Petition for Umpire Replacement

NEW YORK — Endurance Specialty Insurance (Bermuda) has opposed Horseshoe Re Ltd.’s bid to dismiss its New York federal court petition for replacement of an umpire in a Bermudian reinsurance arbitration, arguing there is a lack of diversity jurisdiction because both parties are foreign entities.

In briefs filed May 1 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Endurance further argues there is no federal question jurisdiction because the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards does not apply to motions to dismiss petitions to remove an arbitrator.

In addition, Endurance asserts …