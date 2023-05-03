Reinsurer Opposes Bid to Dismiss $8 Million Lawsuit Against General Agent, Claims Adjuster

OAKLAND, Calif. — Antares Reinsurance Company Ltd. has opposed a motion to dismiss its lawsuit against a general agent and a claims adjuster, arguing it has pled viable claims based upon defendants’ alleged refusal to allow it access to their books and records and their failure to return more than $8 million in allegedly artificially inflated provisional commissions.

In the April 14 filings, Antares further argues that its lawsuit against NTA General Agency and Superior Risk Management Inc. (SRM) should not be transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, arguing the Northern District of …