Calif. Federal Judge Addresses Summary Judgment Motions in $11 Million Reinsurance Dispute

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has awarded partial summary judgment to a group of insurers in a reinsurance dispute involving 60 unpaid reinsurance claims totaling more than $11 million, ruling that Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc. breached the reinsurance agreement for two of the claims totaling $866,366.

In an April 17 order, Judge Philip S. Gutierrez of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California also ruled that Maiden Re cannot claw back a $1,450,070 payment it made toward the settlement of a habitability claim because the reinsurer had “full knowledge of the underlying facts and …