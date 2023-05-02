Parties Battle in Ill. Over Recovery of Settlement Payments Made by Reinsurers

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An insurer has asked an Illinois federal judge to reconsider her ruling that it is not entitled to recover sums paid by its reinsurers toward the settlement of a product liability action in a subsequent legal malpractice case it filed against its counsel.

Ansur America Insurance Co. contends that Judge Staci M. Yandle of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois erred in holding that Ansur cannot, in its name alone, recover the alleged damages paid by its reinsurers; rather, it may only recover the net amount it paid in the underlying …