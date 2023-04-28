Munich Re Denied Summary Judgment in Ala. Federal Allocation Dispute

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge has denied Munich Reinsurance Co.’s motion for summary judgment in a dispute over a municipal insurer’s allocation of an underlying settlement to a 2007 reinsurance policy, ruling there are questions of fact as to which property damage event triggered the insured’s obligation to pay.

In an April 26 order, Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama added it is not clear which occurrence caused the damage for which the insured town was legally liable.

The judge added that the reinsurance treaty lacks a “follow-the-settlements clause” binding …