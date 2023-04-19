General Agent, Claims Adjuster Seek Transfer of $8 Million Lawsuit to Texas
April 19, 2023
OAKLAND, Calif. — A general agent and a claims adjuster seek transfer of a lawsuit in which a reinsurer accuses them of conspiring to under-reserve losses and loss adjustment expenses in order to avoid triggering reductions to their reinsurance commissions.
In an April 14 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, NTA General Agency and Superior Risk Management Inc. (SRM) argue that Antares Reinsurance Company Ltd. should have filed the action in the Northern District of Texas pursuant to a forum selection clause in the reinsurance contract.
