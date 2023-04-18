General Agent Seeks Dismissal of Reinsurer’s $8 Million Commissions Lawsuit

OAKLAND, Calif. — A general agent and a claims adjuster have asked a California federal judge to dismiss an $8 million lawsuit in which a reinsurer accuses them of conspiring to under-reserve losses and loss adjustment expenses in order to avoid triggering reductions to their commissions under a reinsurance agreement.

In an April 14 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, NTA General Agency and Superior Risk Management Inc. (SRM) argue that certain of Antares Reinsurance Company Ltd.’s claims are moot because they have given the reinsurer access to their books and records.