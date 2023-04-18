Reinsurer Opposes Amended Complaint in Columbian Plane Crash Action

MIAMI — Tokio Marine Kiln Syndicates Ltd. has opposed a proposed second amended complaint in which plaintiffs seek to hold it liable for damages stemming from a deadly Columbian plane crash, arguing the Florida court lacks jurisdiction over the reinsurer.

In an April 11 opposition filed in the Miami-Dade Circuit Court, Tokio Marine says it lacks the requisite contacts with Florida and that the claims are based upon contracts that vest exclusive jurisdiction in the courts of Bolivia and England.

A plane that was carrying the Brazilian Chapecoense soccer team and others crashed in Columbia on Nov. 28, 2016, …