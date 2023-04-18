Battle Ensues in N.Y. Federal Court over Umpire Appointment in Reinsurance Arbitration

NEW YORK — Endurance Specialty Insurance (Bermuda) and Horseshoe Re Ltd. are battling in New York federal court over an umpire appointment in a Bermudian reinsurance arbitration.

Horseshoe Re asked the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on April 11 to dismiss Endurance’s petition for replacement of the umpire, arguing that Federal Arbitration Act does not permit pre-award challenge to the composition an arbitral tribunal and that, in any case, the ICC court has already adjudicated the dispute.

On the same date, Endurance moved to remand the action to the New York County Supreme Court, arguing …