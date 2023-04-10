REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Plaintiffs Voluntarily Dismiss Calif. PregnancyCare Class Action


April 10, 2023



SAN DIEGO — Plaintiffs who alleged they were sold worthless “PregnancyCare” insurance policies issued as part of a fraudulent captive reinsurance scheme have dropped their California federal putative class action against Omega Family Services LLC d/b/a Prime Insurance Solutions.

According to the April 3 notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice, defendant did not answer the complaint or file a motion for summary judgment.

Plaintiffs filed the action in October 2021, alleging they paid premiums to Omega Family Services LLC d/b/a Prime Insurance Solutions for nonexistent coverage, leaving them with thousands of dollars in unpaid medical bills.

According to the lawsuit, …

