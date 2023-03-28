REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

TIG’s N.H. Reinsurance Action Dismissed for Lack of Personal Jurisdiction


March 28, 2023



CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire federal judge has dismissed for lack of jurisdiction a declaratory judgment action in which TIG Insurance Co. disclaimed reinsurance liability for National Indemnity Co. (NICO)’s settlement of asbestos exposure claims levied against the State of Montana.

In a March 27 order, Judge Samantha D. Elliott of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire found TIG’s claim does not arise from or relate to NICO’s activities in the state.

The judge explained that the reinsurance contract and settlement agreement were negotiated and formed outside of New Hampshire, and TIG does not …

FIRM NAMES
  • Clyde & Co. LLP
  • Crowell & Moring LLP
  • Hermes Netburn O'Connor & Spearing PC
  • McLane Middleton

