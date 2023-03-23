Arbitration Concludes in Battle Over Reinsurance for Sexual Abuse Claims

SEATTLE — The parties in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for sexual abuse claims levied against a school district told a Washington federal judge that a related arbitration between plaintiff Washington Schools Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) and defendant Sompo International Reinsurance has concluded.

In a joint status report filed on Feb. 23 before Judge Lauren King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, WSRMP said it will therefore amend its complaint against the other reinsurer defendant, Munich Reinsurance America Inc.

In January, Judge King had stayed the action between WSRMP and Munich Re pending the …