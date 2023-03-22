TIG Drops N.Y. Action Demanding Reinsurance for Underlying Asbestos Injury Claims
March 22, 2023
NEW YORK — TIG Insurance Co. has voluntarily dismissed its New York federal reinsurance action against two reinsurers, in which it sought a total of $322,355 for loss and defense expense payments for underlying asbestos injury claims filed against Hercules Inc. and Weil-McClain Co. (W-M).
According to a March 13 notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, TIG dismissed the case against R&Q Reinsurance Co. and Global Reinsurance Corp. without prejudice.
According to the complaint, TIG issued liability policies to Hercules and W-M. In turn, R&Q’s predecessor, INA Reinsurance and Insurance Company of …
