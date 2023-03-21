Montana Reinsurance Case Dismissed Following Satisfaction of Arbitration Award

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana federal judge has dismissed an action involving reinsurance coverage for a Montana joint risk pool’s settlement of a lawsuit filed against one of its member counties, explaining that confidential arbitration award has been issued and the award has been satisfied.

On March 16, Judge Dana L. Christensen of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana granted the parties’ motion to dismiss the matter with prejudice.

Montana Association of Counties Property and Casualty Trust (MACo) represents a group of Montana counties which formed a joint risk pool to provide a pooled fund for …