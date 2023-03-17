Vegas Industrial Laundry Co. May Amend COVID-19 Coverage Complaint, Judge Says

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada federal judge has dismissed an industrial laundry company’s COVID-19 coverage action without prejudice, allowing it to amend its claims that the pandemic caused “direct physical loss of or damage to” covered property.

In a March 16 order, Judge Cristina D. Silva of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada explained the insured needs to allege that the contamination of its property resulted in symptoms of injury, illness, or death for coverage to be triggered.

“I dismiss ABC’s fourth cause of action without prejudice, as I find that amendment may salvage this claim …