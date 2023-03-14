N.J. Hotel Owner’s COVID-19 Coverage Action Stayed Pending State High Court Ruling

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal magistrate judge has stayed a COVID-19 coverage case filed by the owner of three upscale New Jersey hotels pending the New Jersey Supreme Court’s interpretation of the operative phrase “physical loss or damage” in the novel factual context of pandemic-related business interruptions.

In a March 13 order, Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Pascal of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey ruled that a stay could simplify the issues in the case.

Icona Opportunity Partners 1 LLC operates the Icona Diamond Beach Hotel, the Icona Avalon Hotel and the Icona Cape …