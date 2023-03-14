N.J. Hotel Owner’s COVID-19 Coverage Action Stayed Pending State High Court Ruling
March 14, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal magistrate judge has stayed a COVID-19 coverage case filed by the owner of three upscale New Jersey hotels pending the New Jersey Supreme Court’s interpretation of the operative phrase “physical loss or damage” in the novel factual context of pandemic-related business interruptions.
In a March 13 order, Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Pascal of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey ruled that a stay could simplify the issues in the case.
Icona Opportunity Partners 1 LLC operates the Icona Diamond Beach Hotel, the Icona Avalon Hotel and the Icona Cape …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation
May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown