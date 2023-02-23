Applied Underwriters Settles Claims in Neb. ‘EquityComp’ Action
February 23, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
OMAHA, Neb. — Applied Underwriters Inc. and its captive reinsurer, Applied Underwriters Captive Risk Assurance Company Inc. (AUCRA), have settled claims they used a “mislabeled” reinsurance participation agreement (RPA) in their “EquityComp” workers’ compensation program to evade regulators’ oversight.
In a Feb. 21 order, Judge John M. Gerrard of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska ordered the defendants and plaintiff Coyle Trucking Inc. to file a joint stipulation for dismissal within 30 days.
Coyle, a Pennsylvania company, bought Applied’s EquityComp program for workers’ compensation insurance. The program includes a guaranteed cost workers’ compensation policy, which fixes the …
