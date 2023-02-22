SPARTA Insurance Seeks to Assert More Breach of Contract Claims in Reinsurance Brawl

BOSTON — SPARTA Insurance Co. has asked a Massachusetts federal judge for permission to file a second amended complaint in its dispute with Pennsylvania General Insurance Co. (PGIC) over payment of claims relating to a stock purchase agreement and reinsurance contract.

In a Feb. 16 motion filed before Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, SPARTA says the proposed SAC adds two breach of contract claims based upon the same agreements already at issue in the case.

In June 2005, PGIC and AEIC entered into a reinsurance agreement, under which AEIC’s liabilities …