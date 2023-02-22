Fortitude Re, AIG Seek Bifurcation of Coverage, Bad Faith Claims
February 22, 2023
PADUCAH, Ky. — Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. and American International Specialty Lines Insurance Co. have asked a Kentucky federal judge to bifurcate coverage and bad faith claims asserted by CC Metals & Allows LLC (CCMA) in a pollution coverage action, and stay discovery on the bad faith claims until the coverage claims are resolved.
In a Feb. 21 motion, Fortitude Re and AISLIC argue that the law in the district clearly states that courts should bifurcate and stay discovery on bad faith claims in insurance disputes to promote judicial economy, prevent prejudice to insurers, and avoid juror confusion.
