CGL Insurer, Not Insurance Fund, Liable for Remainder of Settlement, N.J. High Court Rules
February 20, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled that a city’s membership in a public entity joint insurance fund (JIF) did not trigger the “other insurance” clause in its CGL policy, therefore the CGL insurer must pay the remainder of a wrongful death action settlement.
In a Feb. 16 opinion, the court explained that the JIF does not provide “insurance” to its members; rather, it affords liability protection to public entities through “self-insurance.” The CGL insurer’s “other insurance” clause was not triggered because “self-insurance” protection through JIF membership is not “other insurance,” the panel reasoned. The CGL coverage …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating Phase II - Department of Justice & Federal District Court
March 09, 2023 - San Diego, CA
THE US GRANT, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Diego
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick