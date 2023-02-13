Proposed Joint Scheduling Order Filed in Ky. Federal ‘Cut-Through’ Action
February 13, 2023
PADUCAH, Ky. — The parties in a “cut-through” action accusing Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. and its cedent of wrongly refusing to pay for underlying pollution-related losses have filed a proposed joint scheduling order that lists suggested discovery and case management dates.
In the proposed order filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Fortitude Re, AIG Specialty Insurance Co. and CC Metals and Alloys have proposed July 14 for the completion of fact discovery and Nov. 15 for the completion of expert discovery related to coverage issues.
CCMA produces and supplies ferrosilicon alloys used in the …
FIRM NAMES
- Barnes & Thornburg
- Goldberg & Simpson LLC
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Managing Mass Torts, Key Litigation Updates and Lessons Learned
March 29, 2023 - Tucson, AZ
Omni Tucson National Resort
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating Phase II - Department of Justice & Federal District Court
March 09, 2023 - San Diego, CA
THE US GRANT, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Diego