Proposed Joint Scheduling Order Filed in Ky. Federal ‘Cut-Through’ Action

PADUCAH, Ky. — The parties in a “cut-through” action accusing Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. and its cedent of wrongly refusing to pay for underlying pollution-related losses have filed a proposed joint scheduling order that lists suggested discovery and case management dates.

In the proposed order filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Fortitude Re, AIG Specialty Insurance Co. and CC Metals and Alloys have proposed July 14 for the completion of fact discovery and Nov. 15 for the completion of expert discovery related to coverage issues.

CCMA produces and supplies ferrosilicon alloys used in the …