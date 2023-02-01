REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

NICO Permitted to File Second Amended Complaint in Neb. Reinsurance Action


February 1, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion
  • Proposed SAC


OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska federal court has granted National Indemnity Co. (NICO)'s motion for leave to file a second amended complaint against three reinsurers that allegedly breached facultative reinsurance certificates by refusing to contribute toward a settlement of asbestos exposure claims filed against the state of Montana.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska granted the motion on Jan. 31, in which NICO explained that it seeks to add a breach of contract claim against the remaining three defendants, R&Q Reinsurance Co., SiriusPoint Ltd. and TIG Insurance Co.

NICO insured the State of Montana under a policy …

FIRM NAMES
  • Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Managing Mass Torts, Status of Key Litigations and Lessons Learned

March 29, 2023 - Tucson, AZ
Omni Tucson National Resort

MORE DETAILS