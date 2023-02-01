NICO Permitted to File Second Amended Complaint in Neb. Reinsurance Action

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska federal court has granted National Indemnity Co. (NICO)'s motion for leave to file a second amended complaint against three reinsurers that allegedly breached facultative reinsurance certificates by refusing to contribute toward a settlement of asbestos exposure claims filed against the state of Montana.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska granted the motion on Jan. 31, in which NICO explained that it seeks to add a breach of contract claim against the remaining three defendants, R&Q Reinsurance Co., SiriusPoint Ltd. and TIG Insurance Co.

NICO insured the State of Montana under a policy …