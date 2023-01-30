Reinsurer Disclaims Liability for Hotel Owner’s Losses in Ariz. ‘Cut-Through’ Action
January 30, 2023
PHOENIX — Reinsurer Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co. has answered a Phoenix hotel owner’s amended complaint against itself and insurer Selective Insurance Company of America, which demands coverage for extensive flood damage caused by an air conditioning system that malfunctioned.
In a Jan. 30 filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, Hartford flatly denies Midtown Hotel Group LLC’s allegations that it is contractually liable for the claim because it controlled decisions regarding payment and settlement of the claim.
Hartford also asserted several affirmative defenses, asserting that Midtown’s claims may be barred and/or limited by …
FIRM NAMES
- Clyde & Co. US LLP
- Poli Moon & Zane PLLC
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Managing Mass Torts, Status of Key Litigations and Lessons Learned
March 29, 2023 - Tucson, AZ
Hotel Details in Tucson, Arizona, to be Announced
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick