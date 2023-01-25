N.J. Federal Judge Dismisses Claims Between Allianz, Cedents in Allocation Brawl

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed all claims between reinsurer Allianz Suisse-Versicherung-Gesellschaft and cedents The North River Insurance Co. and U.S. Fire Insurance Co. in a reinsurance case involving the allocation of a settlement of asbestos and silica claims, explaining that they reached a confidential settlement agreement.

Judge John M. Vazquez of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey dismissed the claims with prejudice, according to an order filed Jan. 18.

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) was hit with numerous lawsuits in which plaintiffs alleged they became ill from inhaling coal dust, asbestos and …