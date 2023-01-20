REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Hotel Owner Files Amended Complaint Against Reinsurer in ‘Cut-Through’ Action


January 20, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • FAC


PHOENIX — A Phoenix hotel owner has filed an amended complaint against its insurer Selective Insurance Company of America and reinsurer Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co., demanding coverage for extensive flood damage caused by an air conditioning system that malfunctioned.

In a Jan. 18 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, Midtown Hotel Group LLC alleged that Hartford is contractually liable for the claim because it controlled decisions regarding payment and settlement of the claim.

Hartford moved to dismiss Midtown’s original complaint for failure to state a claim, arguing it was not Midtown’s …

FIRM NAMES
  • Clyde & Co. US LLP
  • Poli Moon & Zane PLLC

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Rideshare Abuse Litigation

January 26, 2023

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Managing Mass Torts, Status of Key Litigations and Lessons Learned

March 29, 2023 - Tucson, AZ
Hotel Details in Tucson, Arizona, to be Announced

MORE DETAILS