Hearing Set for Benchmark Insurance’s Motion to Compel Arbitration in $20.5M Dispute

MINNEAPOLIS — A hearing will take place on Jan. 25 on Benchmark Insurance Co.’s motion to compel arbitration of an insured’s counterclaim in a dispute involving $20.5 million in excess deductible collateral in a workers’ compensation program.

According to a notice issued Dec. 29 by Benchmark’s counsel, the haring will take place before Judge John R. Tunheim of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota via video conference.

In 2015, Benchmark Insurance Co. began administering an insurance program for large-deductible workers’ compensation policies. Benchmark retained SUNZ Insurance Solutions (SIS) as its agent to issue and administer the policies …