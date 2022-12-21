Trial Scheduled for March in $2.15 Million Ala. Federal Reinsurance Action
December 21, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Jury selection is set to begin on March 13 in a lawsuit in which Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. (AMIC) is demanding more than $2.15 million in reinsurance coverage from Munich Reinsurance Corp. for underlying lawsuits filed against Alabama towns.
According to a Dec. 15 order issued by Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, the jury selection and trial are projected to last a total of two weeks.
AMIC is a non-profit public insurer that provides Alabama municipalities with insurance coverage. AMIC and Munich Re entered a “Casualty Excess …
