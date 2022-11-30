Allianz Suisse Reaches Confidential Settlement with Insurers in N.J. Reinsurance Case
November 30, 2022
NEWARK, N.J. — Certain parties in a New Jersey federal reinsurance dispute involving the allocation of settled asbestos and silica claims against Mine Safety Appliances Co. (MSA) have moved for dismissal, citing a confidential settlement agreement that resolved the claims between them.
The Nov. 17 motion was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by plaintiff Allianz Suisse Versicherungs-Gesellschaft and defendants The North River Insurance Company and United States Fire Insurance Co.
MSA was hit with numerous lawsuits in which plaintiffs alleged they became ill from inhaling coal dust, asbestos and silica through allegedly …
FIRM NAMES
- Day Pitney LLP
- Saiber LLC
