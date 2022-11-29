Stay of Reinsurance Dispute Continued Following Arbitrators' Deaths

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has continued the stay of a dispute in which an underwriting management organization is accused of wrongfully denying a claim filed under a stop loss excess reinsurance contract.

Judge Mark L. Wolf of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued the order on Nov. 14 in response to the parties' request for continuance of the stay pending the outcome of their arbitration.

The parties explained in an Oct. 20 status report that they are “awaiting new hearing dates after significant, unfortunate delays caused by the untimely deaths of first a party-appointed …