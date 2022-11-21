First State, SCOR Agree to Dismiss Claims in $6.9 Million Conn. Reinsurance Case
November 21, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Stipulation
HARTFORD, Conn. — First State Insurance Co. and SCOR Reinsurance Co. have agreed to dismiss their claims in a $6.9 million reinsurance case without prejudice, after telling a Connecticut federal judge earlier this month that they will resolve the matter through private arbitration.
On Nov. 18, the parties told Judge Victor A. Bolden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut that the dismissal is without costs to either party.
In the action, First State alleged SCOR is liable for the portion of the underlying settlement pursuant to the SCOR reinsurance certificate’s “follow the settlements” provision.
The certificate …
